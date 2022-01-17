5 Bedroom Home in Abingdon - $365,000

Lovely, well maintained, one level ranch home featuring 5 bedrooms and 3 full baths. Full basement with 2 bedrooms, full bath, family room and one car garage. There is also a very large storage closet in the basement, Open floor plan, one car garage. Large covered front porch. Large private back deck overlooking the bold sparkling creek. Two stall vinyl sided barn with tack room. Situated on 20.52 acres. Approximately 6 cleared acres. Wooded land is perfect for hiking and hunting. Park like setting. Enjoy family get togethers along the creek, concrete tables, swing set and fire pit already in place. Wooden plank fencing. One waterfall on this property. Look closely and you might just see a trout in the creek. Current owners were not required to have flood insurance. Trash compactor does not convey with the sale. Propane tank is rented from Suburban Propane. Roof was replaced in 2012. Internet provider is Century Link. Come see it!!