 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Abingdon - $339,000

5 Bedroom Home in Abingdon - $339,000

5 Bedroom Home in Abingdon - $339,000

Lease/purchase closing in October 2021.This 5 bedroom 3 and a half bath home is waiting for it's new owner. This home features new paint throughout, hardwoods, new heat pump, master and laundry on main and so much more! Over 3,600 sq ft in a prestigious neighborhood. This home has a spacious kitchen open to the dining so entertaining is a breeze. Steps off the dining is the great room with gas fireplace to help out on utilities. Upstairs are 4 other bedrooms and another full bath plus plenty of storage. Lets not forget about the 2 car garage, open patio in the back with a privacy fence.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts