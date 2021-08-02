5 Bedroom Home in Abingdon - $339,000

Lease/purchase closing in October 2021.This 5 bedroom 3 and a half bath home is waiting for it's new owner. This home features new paint throughout, hardwoods, new heat pump, master and laundry on main and so much more! Over 3,600 sq ft in a prestigious neighborhood. This home has a spacious kitchen open to the dining so entertaining is a breeze. Steps off the dining is the great room with gas fireplace to help out on utilities. Upstairs are 4 other bedrooms and another full bath plus plenty of storage. Lets not forget about the 2 car garage, open patio in the back with a privacy fence.