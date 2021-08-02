*SELLER WILL REVIEW ALL OFFERS 7/31 AT 8PM* Looking for a move-in ready home in the heart of Abingdon? Check this one out!! Equipped with 5 large bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, and over 3100+ sqft of finished living space- this home has it all! Recently renovated, this home has been upgraded with newly refinished hardwood floors, fresh paint throughout every inch of the home, new HVAC, new appliances , new lighting & hardware, updated kitchen & bath, plus so much more. Boasting 3 levels, this home has an incredible floor plan along with a convenient flow on to the double deck outside overlooking the backyard! Situated on a secluded lot in the county with mature trees, this park-like setting is truly capturing with the peaceful view into the shaded yard that has the perfect amount of sunlight and privacy as it backs up to the woods. Immaculately maintained, this property also comes with other quality features such as the central vac throughout the entire house, generator, and so much more that this description does not begin to cover. It's not often that you come across properties like this at an affordable price, so don't miss your chance on this one for only $289k! Call today to schedule your appointment before it's too late!! All information contained herein is gathered from tax records, homeowner, and other third party sources which is deemed to be accurate, but subject to buyers or buyers agents verification.
5 Bedroom Home in Abingdon - $289,900
