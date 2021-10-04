5 Bedroom Home in Abingdon - $279,000

Here you got a true charmer and class right in the heart of down town Abingdon VA and being a rare find. Entering through the front stepping into the foyer with stunning oak hardwood floors flowing though out most of the main level. Just to the right of the foyer you find a functional bedroom or could easily be used as an office. Moving forward you will find an expansive dinning area ready to accommodate many. Through a cased opening & adjoining the dinning area here you find an inviting den being great for recreation, tv or overflow for guest on those special occasions. Now just off the dinning room we step into a stylish kitchen with an enclosed porch adjoining to help with guest or possibly expansion of the kitchen. Moving forward off the foyer lets head up the dazzling stairway to the second level where here we find 3 more spacious and another complete & stylish bath. Also the same beautiful 3/4 oak travels through this area as well with our oversized based encompassing and completing. Not last nor least now lets head outside where we find a level and private back yard area great for enjoying family gatherings, grilling and chilling. Also a detached garage with a separate entrance from the side to the flooring space above which could easily be converted into an office or possibly a rental space with covenants and zoning allowing. To many things not to mention. In town, walking distance to creeper trail, shopping as well as affordable with an adjoining lot. Call Today..