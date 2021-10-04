 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Abingdon - $279,000

5 Bedroom Home in Abingdon - $279,000

5 Bedroom Home in Abingdon - $279,000

Here you got a true charmer and class right in the heart of down town Abingdon VA and being a rare find. Entering through the front stepping into the foyer with stunning oak hardwood floors flowing though out most of the main level. Just to the right of the foyer you find a functional bedroom or could easily be used as an office. Moving forward you will find an expansive dinning area ready to accommodate many. Through a cased opening & adjoining the dinning area here you find an inviting den being great for recreation, tv or overflow for guest on those special occasions. Now just off the dinning room we step into a stylish kitchen with an enclosed porch adjoining to help with guest or possibly expansion of the kitchen. Moving forward off the foyer lets head up the dazzling stairway to the second level where here we find 3 more spacious and another complete & stylish bath. Also the same beautiful 3/4 oak travels through this area as well with our oversized based encompassing and completing. Not last nor least now lets head outside where we find a level and private back yard area great for enjoying family gatherings, grilling and chilling. Also a detached garage with a separate entrance from the side to the flooring space above which could easily be converted into an office or possibly a rental space with covenants and zoning allowing. To many things not to mention. In town, walking distance to creeper trail, shopping as well as affordable with an adjoining lot. Call Today..

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+5
PREP FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Virginia High is 4-0 for first time since '88; Freshmen QBs star for Ridgeview, Tazewell; Holston, Patrick Henry tune up for showdown with wins; Collins-to-Gray connection leads Eastside; Castlewood's Taylor rushes for 285
Sports News

PREP FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Virginia High is 4-0 for first time since '88; Freshmen QBs star for Ridgeview, Tazewell; Holston, Patrick Henry tune up for showdown with wins; Collins-to-Gray connection leads Eastside; Castlewood's Taylor rushes for 285

Ajaani Delaney (Virginia High), Caleb Casey (Holston), Jordan Gray (Eastside), Landen Taylor (Castlewood), Ryan O'Quinn (Ridgeview), Carson Jenkins (Gate City), Cody Pruitt (Patrick Henry), Nate Stephens (Elizabethton), Carter Creasy (Tazewell), Ryan Horne (Twin Springs), Ethan Bergeron (West Ridge) among Friday's stars. 

PREP FOOTBALL: PREP FOOTBALL PREDICTIONS
Sports News

PREP FOOTBALL: PREP FOOTBALL PREDICTIONS

  • Updated

Sixteen games, 15 tonight and one on Saturday, will be played across far Southwest Virginia in high school football. Who wins? Check out the predictions from the staff at the Bristol Heral Courier. 

BILLIARDS: POOL PRODIGY; Virginia High freshman Marion to play in World Junior Championships next week in Austria
Sports News

BILLIARDS: POOL PRODIGY; Virginia High freshman Marion to play in World Junior Championships next week in Austria

  • Updated

Hayleigh Marion won’t be in school next week.

She has a good excuse. She will be shooting pool in Austria.

Seriously.

The 14-year-old Virginia High freshman will be traveling to Klagenfurt, Austria as part of Team USA to compete in the World Junior 9-Ball Championships on Oct. 6-10. Not bad for a once-shy little girl who didn’t pick up a pool cue until six years ago.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts