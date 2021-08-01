5 Bedroom Home in Abingdon - $2,000,000

Throughout its history, Mont Calm has been one of the most important houses in the Abingdon vicinity. Since its construction in 1827, it has been home to three influential families, the David Campbells (later Governor of Virginia), the Cummings, and the Mingeas. The house is a fine example of the traditional rural house of the Federal period. The site of Mont Calm was parr of a grant from King Geoge II in 1752. Since 1904, the estate has been occupied by heirs of the Mingea Family. The stately main house with a large porch overlooks a sweeping front lawn ending at a line of old maples and a lane to a second entrance. The main house has 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, living room, dining room, library, kitchen, many fireplaces and outdoor porches and terraces. All structures are brick. Bricks for main house and one guest cottage were handmade on the property. The guest house features living room, dining room, kitchen, three bedrooms, two baths and was built in 1908. The guest cottage consist of living room, kitchen, bath and second level bedroom. This structure was part of the original construction. Abingdon is an historic town dating back to 1700s, county seat of Washington County, home to Barter Theatre and The Martha Washington Inn. Main house listed on both Virginia and National Register of Historic Places. Qualified buyers only please.