4 Bedroom Home in Nickelsville - $225,000

This mini-farm with over 4 acres has so much to offer. The craftsman's style home has 4 Bedrooms, 3 full baths, totally remodeled and fenced in pasture for livestock. Both interior floors have been replaced all the way to the joists. The well has a new pump. New windows, kitchen, baths and hardwood flooring. Too many updates to mention them all. Make this country home yours today before its gone. The property also has an additional septic and has water available. ***Buyer to verify all information herein. All information taken from tax records and 3rd party info.