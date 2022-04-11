Fixer upper in great location in downtown Mendota. Across the street from the community center and medical clinic. Great potential for a nice home plus a great building site for a new home or manufactured home with electric, water and a septic system in place. Also has a second parcel 095A1 A 11
4 Bedroom Home in Mendota - $69,000
