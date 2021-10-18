4 Bedroom Home in Mendota - $388,850

WOW.... You'll love the drive home each day to this country gem! Home features open floor-plan, vaulted ceilings, outdoor views from almost every room, newer appliances, newer flooring, 2 new HVAC systems, laundry rooms on main level and lower level, 2 gas log fireplaces, 2 wood burning stoves and much more! Current owner also uses den/recreation room as a 4th bedroom. This peaceful property offers 6.61 acres of privacy, seclusion, amazing KOI pond, creek and abundant wildlife, yet conveniently located only minutes from Abingdon VA, Gate City VA, Kingsport TN and everything downtown Bristol TN~VA! Check this one out today, I promise you'll be glad you did. Information taken from owner and tax records and all information to be verified bu buyer and/or buyers agent.