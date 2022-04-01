UNIQUE PROPERTY! Here's a one-of-a-kind, Riverfront property with 3700 feet fronting on the Middle Fork of the Holston River. River bottom land and wooded hillside property. The Middle Fork of the Holston is a navigable stream and has great fishing, a private retreat or endless possibilities! 3 BR, 1.5 bath, Charming 2 Story farmhouse built in the early 1900's, new roof, brand new windows just installed, HP, FP, wood stove; has hardwood floors, some wood ceilings, some linoleum floors; screened porch. There are a couple sheds and a great river front view from the back side of the house and a roaring stream sounds at the front of the house. This is a unique property that you just have to tour to see all the amenities. Take a look! some of the land fronts on Rivermont Dr. Owner/agent
4 Bedroom Home in Meadowview - $569,000
