OH MY, Don't you just love a Riverfront property and an old farmhouse! This property is 80+ acres with over 3700 feet fronting on the Middle Fork of the Holston River, river bottom land and wooded hillside property. The Middle Fork of the Holston is a navigable stream and has great fishing. This property could be your own private retreat or could be developed into endless possibilities! 3 BR, 1.5 bath, Charming 2 Story farmhouse built in the early 1900's, brand new windows just being installed, HP, FP, wood stove; has hardwood floors, some wood ceilings, some linoleum floors; screened porch. There are a couple sheds and a great river front view from the back side of the house and a roaring stream sounds at the front of the house. This is a unique property that you just have to tour to see all the amenities. Take a look PLEASE DO NOT DRIVE ON THE LAND YET, the hay will be harvested soon! some of the land fronts on Rivermont Dr. Owner/agent
4 Bedroom Home in Meadowview - $529,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Starting Sept. 1, Virginia will require most state employees to show proof of vaccination or subscribe to weekly COVID-19 testing if they refuse.
- Updated
Two weeks since testing positive for the COVID-19 virus, Bristol, Virginia resident Travis Campbell remains hospitalized, where he is urging f…
Catching autism spectrum disorder early can improve quality of life. By recognizing early signs and symptoms, you can help children learn, grow and thrive.
Amid a sharp surge in COVID-19 cases, a Sullivan County Board of Education member tried and failed Thursday to get support for reinstituting a mask mandate for county students and school staff before the start of school Monday.
Southwest Virginia is not escaping the current surge of cases and hospitalizations, sparked by the delta variant of SARS-CoV-2, the virus responsible for COVID-19.
Ballad Health is bracing to treat a potential flood of COVID-19 inpatients in the coming weeks due to the current surge in cases sparked by the delta variant.
PREP FOOTBALL: Doug Hubbard to resign as head coach following football season, 39th at the helm of the Honaker Tigers
Doug Hubbard confirmed on Tuesday that the upcoming season would be his 39th and final leading the Honaker Tigers. Bristol Herald Courier Sports Correspondent Anthony Stevens initially broke the news.
- Updated
The showstopper from Southwest Virginia is getting a chance to showcase his skills for the Lake Show.
- Updated
ABINGDON, Va. — An Abingdon woman credits one of her first experiences as a local pageant winner more than 10 years ago for building the skill…
In May, friends and family helped Steven and Brandy Dimit plant 250 pounds of sunflower seeds on the hillside of a Marion farm. These months l…