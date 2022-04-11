4 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $99,950

This well-maintained 4 bedroom 1 bath home with large lot is now available! If you are looking for an affordable home in Russell County with a large lot this could be the one! This home features a large eat in kitchen. The bedrooms and bath are all located on the main level of the home. Upstairs there are two large rooms that could serve many purposes such as a craft room, office or storage! The layout on the main floor of the home also offers options. The 4th bedroom could potentially be used as a den/family room or an office. The heat pump was installed less than one year ago and the septic tank was recently replaced. There is also a vacant lot in front of the home that will convey with the sale. Call today to schedule your appointment before this one is gone!