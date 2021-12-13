4 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $429,000

Located convenient to both Abingdon and Lebanon, this 4,679 square foot home sits on 1.72 acres of land. You enter the home into the vaulted ceiling main living space. To the right, is a dining room with a beautiful circle top window that flows right into the large spacious kitchen, which also offers a breakfast area. There are three bedrooms on the main floor. Two spacious bedrooms with a large hallway bathroom to share, and a master suite with vaulted ceilings, a large master bath, and an enormous walk in closet. The two car garage and laundry are also located on the main floor, making it a convenient one level living option. The fully finished lower level is very spacious and ready to be used in multiple ways! A fourth bedroom can be downstairs, with a full bathroom and another large closet. This home also uniquely offers a safe room complete with a combination locked vault door. There's two covered outside living areas over looking the mountain side perfect for entertaining.