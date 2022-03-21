4 Bedroom Home in Hiltons - $170,000

Custom built home on 3 acres on the Holston River. Country setting with a barn. 4/5 bedroom home with a 50x 64 barn. Home offers a large kitchen all appliances will stay, unique spiral stair case that leads to a open loft that over looks the river. Living room offer inviting views of the water through he large glass windows . Stone wood burning fireplace, laminate and tile flooring , carpet in one bedroom. Pack your water toys and let your adventures begin.