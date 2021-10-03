4 Bedroom Home in Castlewood - $285,000

What a increasable house in beautiful Castlewood Virginia! This 3680 sq ft home completely brick on 2 acres is a sure to please home. On the upper level you have Hardwood flooring , Formal Living Room, Open Kitchen /Dining Room , Laundry Room, 3 Bedroom (including Master)2 Bathroom and a additional utility room leading from driveway . On basement level you have a Rec.Room, Living Room, Laundry Room, Bedroom and full Kitchen. Yes this home offers 2 Full Kitchen (makes it nice for guest or live in situations). Home has HVAC system, Metal Roof, 2 paved Driveways, Lg carport, Storage building in back of house all on a great lot. Also Pool and New deck off back of house. Lot of entertaining room .