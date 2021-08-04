4 Bedroom Home in Castlewood - $224,900

This 4 bedroom & bath brick ranch home with approximately 42.5 acres is located about a mile from US Alternate 58 near the Dickensonville area of Castlewood. Mature trees and landscaping, privacy fencing, and a central location in deep Southwest Virginia and approximately 41 acres of grazing land and forest create a great location for you own hobby farm and home. Existing barns, sheds, and the house make it a must for a horse or cattle enthusiast looking for a place to call home. The house is ready for some additional renovations , but offers a sturdy foundation with strong walnut framing. The house offers 3 fireplaces (2 wood burning and one with gas logs). About 32 miles from Kingsport, TN, 36 miles to Bristol, VA/TN, and about 29 miles to Norton, VA the property is well located for easy commuting to larger population centers.