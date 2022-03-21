 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Castlewood - $149,000

  • Updated
This spacious home is ready for a new owner! With a large kitchen, dual living spaces, and four spacious bedrooms, you will have all the space you need. Downstairs, there is a garage and an unfinished basement full of potential! Home features a metal roof, beautiful hardwood floors and newer appliances! Come see this one today!

