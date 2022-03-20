4 Bedroom Home in Bristol - $99,000

If you are looking for a fixer upper, this one qualifies. Historic bungalow within walking distance of downtown Bristol. Would make a great Airbnb.Owner/Agent
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
If you are looking for a fixer upper, this one qualifies. Historic bungalow within walking distance of downtown Bristol. Would make a great Airbnb.Owner/Agent
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
John Battle High School freshman Evan Hankins has committed to continuing his baseball career at the University of Tennessee as he revealed his choice on his social media accounts on Monday night.
Virginia is for lovers, and this time, a lady from the 757 stole the bachelor’s heart.
“He deserves this opportunity and it makes our entire community and basketball family proud of what he is a part of,” said T.J. McAmis, Gipe’s hoops coach at J.J. Kelly.
“He might be a ninth-grader,” said Abingdon coach Mark Francisco. “But he has a lot of grit about him and he’s a competitor. I was happy for him.”
KINGSPORT, Tenn. — Dr. Cheryl Stanski didn’t set out to be a pioneer but, as one of this region’s first female surgeons, she quickly developed…
BRISTOL, Va.--Two Marion, Virginia, men face drug charges following a traffic stop in Bristol, Virginia.
Hogoheegee District Preseason Coaches Poll
(First-place votes in parentheses)
1. Patrick Henry (3) 22; 2. Lebanon (2) 21; 3. Northwood (1) 18; 4. Rural Retreat 12; 5. Chilhowie 9; 6. Holston 8
BRISTOL, Tenn. – Police have identified the man found dead at Wes David Greenway Sunday afternoon as Ronnie L. Meade.
Hogoheegee District Preseason Coaches Poll
(First-place votes in parentheses)
1. Lebanon (5) 25; 2. Chilhowie (1) 19; 3. Rural Retreat 16; 4. Holston 15; 5. Patrick Henry 8; 6. Northwood 7
The speed limit at the crash site was 70 mph. Although it was unclear how fast the two vehicles were traveling, the NTSB vice chairman says “this was clearly a high-speed collision.”
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.