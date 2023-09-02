Modern Elegance living at The Virginian! This new build in the newly opened Preston Glen section offers 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, & over 2700 sq ft. Sit, take in the fresh air on your covered front porch & enjoy the mountain views. Great for daily living & entertaining, once inside this open-concept home, you'll notice the focal point of the main floor, the stone gas log fireplace with built ins on either side. The classic black & white kitchen opens to both the living room & dining room. It will perfectly serve the home chef with top-of-the-line appliances-Sub Zero fridge & Wolf gas stove. The primary bedroom with en-suite bath & walk in closet is on the main level. In addition to this bedroom, there are 2 other bedrooms on the main floor allowing for one level living. The primary bedroom's bath has a spa like feel with a free-standing tub, separate shower, double vanities, & marble tile surround. The second-floor bonus room would make a great guest suite, home office, playroom or den with an en-suite half bath & multiple storage closets. The covered back patio is the perfect spot to enjoy the outdoors & can easily become an extension of your living room with 2 double door entrances. Call today for your private showing!