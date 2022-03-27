4 Bedroom Home in Bristol - $79,995

If you are looking for a fixer upper, this one qualifies. Historic bungalow within walking distance of downtown Bristol. Would make a great Airbnb.Owner/Agent
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
If you are looking for a fixer upper, this one qualifies. Historic bungalow within walking distance of downtown Bristol. Would make a great Airbnb.Owner/Agent
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Tri-Cities Christian Academy Principal Jeff Hawkins can’t help but get fired up when talking about the school’s future.
BRISTOL, Tenn. – A little more than six months after a vacant car dealership was donated to the Bristol Tennessee school system for use as a c…
“ It was a well-played game by both teams,” Abingdon coach Mark Francisco said. “It was a nice battle. Obviously, Coach [Doc] Adams does a tremendous job with his program, he has a talented group that I expect to have another great season.”
Katy Brown came to Barter Theatre as an intern for three months in the summer of 1998.
Abby Haga and Nikki Duncan connected for home runs as Tennessee High’s softball team earned an impressive 14-4 road win over the Unicoi County…
Whitetop Mountain’s long-running maple syrup festival returns this weekend after a two-year absence.
Baseball, Softball, Soccer, Tennis results from Thursday in Southwest Virginia and Northeast Tennessee
A 20-year-old Saltville man died Friday following a car wreck in Washington County, Virginia Wednesday.
Updates on athletes from Lebanon, George Wythe, Abingdon, Tennessee High, Richlands, Eastside, John Battle, Gate City, Sullivan East, Sullivan Central, Dobyns-Bennett, Unicoi County
BRISTOL, Tenn. – The Bristol Tennessee School Board presented the Bristol Tennessee City Council with plans to renovate part of Tennessee High…
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.