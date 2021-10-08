First Time Ever on the Market! Bring this lovely estate back to life! Possibilities are endless with this unique property! Excellent Bristol Virginia location off Exit 7. Brick Colonial Revival Architecture with the Charm of Yesteryear represents this Spacious Early 1900s home with over 2,600 sqft of finished living space. This Edwardian Era house's main level consists of a Reception Hall leading to the Formal Parlor, French doors to Dining Room, Library with built in shelving, Family room with vaulted ceiling & exposed beams at rear of home, Large Kitchen with Butler's pantry & Utility Room, PLUS Covered Side Porch. The 2nd Floor features 3 generous Bedrooms with closets, a Sleeping Room, an updated Bathroom and Large Closet Room. 3rd Level Attic is partially floored with 2 windows. Newer architectural shingled roof, soaring 10-foot ceilings throughout, beautiful hardwood flooring, large rooms, and good storage compliment this home! Approximately 1000 sqft of unfinished basement. 17.385 Acres (per recent survey) of rolling fields. A guest cottage (1191 sqft w/basement) sits at other side of the property. The farm most recently accommodated a few horses; it has been several years since this has been a working farm. Large barn and silo, 4 bay storage barn and large 3 bay open shed and several other storage sheds. Tax records indicate this property is commercial/industrial use with B2 zoning. The farmland lies adjacent to Interstate 81 giving great visibility for any future business; however, the acreage allows for the privacy of a mini farm. The Preston Estate is being sold ''As Is''. (All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed Buyer/Buyers agent must verify information taken by tax records.)
4 Bedroom Home in Bristol - $699,900
