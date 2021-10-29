Mid-Atlantic Farm with close proximity of 2 Premier Golf Courses: The Olde Farm, Bobby Weed designer course and The Virginian a Tom Fazio designed champion golf course, several other public courses in the immediate area as well. This is minutes to some of the best trout stream fishing and future Hardrock Hotel and Casino. Possibilities are endless - unique property! Excellent location off Exit 7 with Interstate Visibility for Commercial Interests. 17.385 Acres (per recent survey) of level to rolling farmland & fields, mostly cleared. Spacious Early 1900s home with over 2,600 sqft of finished living space. 3rd Level Attic is partially floored with 2 windows. Newer architectural shingled roof, soaring 10-foot ceilings throughout, beautiful hardwood flooring, large rooms, and good storage compliment this home! Approximately 1000 sqft of unfinished basement. A guest cottage (1191 sqft w/basement) sits at other side of the property. The Preston Estate is being sold ''As Is''. (All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed Buyer/Buyers agent must verify information taken by tax records.)
4 Bedroom Home in Bristol - $699,875
