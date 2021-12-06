Looking for a quality home in the heart of Bristol? Don't miss this one! This custom built one owner brick ranch has it all! Constructed with nothing but quality in mind, flawless is simply an understatement! Tucked away off the road, and situated on top of 8.5 acres in the county, this beautiful home is equipped with over 6400+ sqft of finished living space, and offers 4 oversized bedrooms, 6+ full bathrooms, plus a fully finished walkout basement! Boasting tons of features that include curved corners, exposed beams to match, multiple en suites, walk-in closets, double sided fireplace, skylights, spa with sunken jacuzzi, detached garage with private office, and boat storage, plus so much more!! Possibly one of the best locations in Bristol, this one of a kind setting provides breathtaking panoramic views of the mountains while being just minutes away from the Country club, the Virginian, the Olde Farm, all major interstates/highways, and so much more that the area has to offer! Promoting tons of potential and opportunity, this home has an incredible amount of preserved charm that is simply waiting for the right person that has a vision! It is truly unheard of to come across a home of this caliber, in this location, for only $695k! Call today to schedule your appointment before it's too late! The plat for the property that's available on tax records does not show an accurate representation of boundary lines. Seller will have the survey completed prior to closing. Additional acreage available, please request info for further details on this! All information contained herein is deemed reliable but gathered from tax records and homeowner and is subject to buyers verification.
4 Bedroom Home in Bristol - $695,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
It is not known why a man who died after being struck by two vehicles Monday night in the Exit 5 area of Bristol was walking on Interstate 81, a spokeswoman for the Virginia State Police said Tuesday.
VHSL STATE FOOTBALL SEMIFINALS: Holston's Akers, Graham's Palmer both played for the legendary Glynn Carlock
- Updated
On the eve of an important game or in the aftermath of a crucial victory, the cell phone belonging to Holston High School football coach Chris Akers will buzz and alert him of an incoming text message from Tony Palmer.
Daniel Davis makes gospel music these days and is working on his first solo album after a 12-year run strumming the guitar and providing vocals for the popular band Folk Soul Revival.
- Updated
Graham football player Xayvion Turner-Bradshaw has received offers to play at 13 major colleges.
BRISTOL, Va. — Literally and figuratively, the Twin City is holding its collective breath.
PREP FOOTBALL: In his first season playing football, Holston junior Griffin Hall has emerged as weapon at kicker
“It’s been a lot of fun,” Hall said. “I like being around all the guys and they have been super supportive of me from day one.”
The Washington County sheriff’s deputy injured Monday following a police chase remained in intensive care Thursday, according to Sheriff Blake Andis.
This holiday season, you can recreate your favorite “Home Alone” scenes by booking the Illinois house featured in the film for one night only on Airbnb.
PREP HOOPS ROUNDUP: Castlewood boys, girls both win; Tennessee High's boys, girls both lose; Cole Rolen (Northwood), Jessi Looney (Grundy), Isabella Blagg (Union) have big games
Honaker (girls), Castlewood (boys, girls), Daniel Boone (boys, girls), Elizabethton (boys), Northwood (boys), George Wythe (boys), Patrick Henry (girls), Grundy (girls), Union (girls) prevail