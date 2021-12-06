4 Bedroom Home in Bristol - $695,000

Looking for a quality home in the heart of Bristol? Don't miss this one! This custom built one owner brick ranch has it all! Constructed with nothing but quality in mind, flawless is simply an understatement! Tucked away off the road, and situated on top of 8.5 acres in the county, this beautiful home is equipped with over 6400+ sqft of finished living space, and offers 4 oversized bedrooms, 6+ full bathrooms, plus a fully finished walkout basement! Boasting tons of features that include curved corners, exposed beams to match, multiple en suites, walk-in closets, double sided fireplace, skylights, spa with sunken jacuzzi, detached garage with private office, and boat storage, plus so much more!! Possibly one of the best locations in Bristol, this one of a kind setting provides breathtaking panoramic views of the mountains while being just minutes away from the Country club, the Virginian, the Olde Farm, all major interstates/highways, and so much more that the area has to offer! Promoting tons of potential and opportunity, this home has an incredible amount of preserved charm that is simply waiting for the right person that has a vision! It is truly unheard of to come across a home of this caliber, in this location, for only $695k! Call today to schedule your appointment before it's too late! The plat for the property that's available on tax records does not show an accurate representation of boundary lines. Seller will have the survey completed prior to closing. Additional acreage available, please request info for further details on this! All information contained herein is deemed reliable but gathered from tax records and homeowner and is subject to buyers verification.