4 Bedroom Home in Bristol - $658,000

uxury carefree living in The Virginian. It located at the end of a cul-de-sac with lots amenities. This home is a spacious open living concept. Living room detailed throughout with hardwood floors, tall 8' framed doorways, a sweeping stone fireplace framed by built-in cabinets, crown molding and tasteful plantation shutters through the whole house. The kitchen is a chef's delight opening and loaded with high-end appliances; 6 burner Wolf gas range and oven, Wolf microwave, Sub Zero refrigerator. This three (4) bedroom 4.5 bath plan is ideal for all occupants. Each bedroom is completed with its own ensuite bath. The master bedroom is accented by trey ceiling, double vanity bath, jacuzzi jet tub and walk in closet with built-ins. The split plan features two guest bedrooms on the first level both complete with ensuite baths and closets. On the second level is a large open bonus room perfect entertaining, to used as a home office or as a fourth bedroom with full bathroom.