 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Bristol - $658,000

4 Bedroom Home in Bristol - $658,000

4 Bedroom Home in Bristol - $658,000

uxury carefree living in The Virginian. It located at the end of a cul-de-sac with lots amenities. This home is a spacious open living concept. Living room detailed throughout with hardwood floors, tall 8' framed doorways, a sweeping stone fireplace framed by built-in cabinets, crown molding and tasteful plantation shutters through the whole house. The kitchen is a chef's delight opening and loaded with high-end appliances; 6 burner Wolf gas range and oven, Wolf microwave, Sub Zero refrigerator. This three (4) bedroom 4.5 bath plan is ideal for all occupants. Each bedroom is completed with its own ensuite bath. The master bedroom is accented by trey ceiling, double vanity bath, jacuzzi jet tub and walk in closet with built-ins. The split plan features two guest bedrooms on the first level both complete with ensuite baths and closets. On the second level is a large open bonus room perfect entertaining, to used as a home office or as a fourth bedroom with full bathroom.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Ballad officials deliver ‘dire news’ on COVID
Local News

Ballad officials deliver ‘dire news’ on COVID

Stone-faced Ballad Health officials said Wednesday they expect to treat more COVID-19 patients this month than during the peak of last winter’s surge. In January, Ballad’s one-day record was 361 inpatients with about 200 more treated at home, but those figures could easily be surpassed in the coming weeks, Chief Operating Officer Eric Deaton said during the health system’s weekly media briefing.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts