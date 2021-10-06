4 Bedroom Home in Bristol - $649,000

Just Reduced $10,000! Beautiful Estate nestled on almost 9 acres of gorgeous land with fantastic views and so much privacy! Regulation Tennis Court, 3 Car Garage with seperate entrance to Studio Apartment, Mother in Law Suite or one of the kids wanting privacy! Other great features include Breezeway, Wrap around Porch, Sunroom, Hardwood Floors, Central Vac and Beautiful landscaping. So much more! Too many amenities to list!