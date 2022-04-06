4 Bedroom Home in Bristol - $625,000

This beautiful Estate offers so much privacy and seclusion. Home is a two-story Cape Cod nestled on almost 9 acres of gorgeous rolling land. Property is zoned A-2 so bring your horses if you would like! Large well-equipped kitchen with eat in bar and an abundance of beautiful cherry cabinets with granite countertops and beautiful hardwood floors throughout home. Large bedrooms and a studio apartment for your guests with a private entrance. Other features include a lighted Regulation Tennis Court, 3 car oversized garage, Breeze way, Wrap-around porch, Sunroom and Central Vac. Too many amenities to mention! Sellers are offering a $10,000 allowance for any repairs or upgrades Buyer might want done.