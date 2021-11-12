Experience country living with city convenience. This immaculate Tudor brick home is situated on over an acre of rolling property nestled atop a hill overlooking the countryside. Its dramatic roofline creates an indelible impression as you wind up the concrete drive. Sip something hot by the fireplace encased in a custom mantle and surrounded by custom bookshelves for a personal library or collection. This home features timeless imported Brazilian cherry wood floors and stately granite tiles in the primary bathroom. An exterior Juliet Balcony on the second floor brings a whimsical grace to the face of this property: the perfect place to display seasonal decorations. The primary suite boasts its own walkout onto the back covered porch and a spacious bath with double-shower and soaking tub. Its walk-in closet is complete with built-ins to suit a variety of wardrobes. Dine in style in the grand dining room trimmed with hand-cast crown molding. Create culinary masterpieces on the 6-burner gas stove or bake something srumptious in the convection oven. There is plenty of storage in the attic, basement, or 2-car garage. The view from the back covered porch is breathtaking with rolling hills and a horizon lined with trees. Positioned conveniently between Abingdon and downtown Bristol, this home offers quick access to local amenities. Play a round of golf at the golf club only six minutes away. Ride, hike, or run the Virginia Creeper Trail with its trailhead only twenty-two minutes from the driveway. Eat, shop, and enjoy the activities available in downtown Bristol and nearby shopping centers only fifteen minutes away. Schedule your showing to experience this well-kept home with modern amenities, classic design, and country views.
4 Bedroom Home in Bristol - $599,900
