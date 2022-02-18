4 Bedroom Home in Bristol - $599,000

FIRST TIME on the market! This 4 bedroom home will check all of your boxes! This home features 2 main level master suites, a large great room with high ceilings, an updated kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, beautiful hardwood flooring, and also a dedicated home office! Some of the other features this home has to offer includes a gas fireplace, 2 heat pumps, tons of storage space in both levels on the home as well as the large crawlspace. Outside there is a heated, in-ground saltwater pool with automatic pool cover, beautiful views of the mountains, a large open deck, a luxurious firepit, and so much more! Newer heat pumps, recently repaved driveway, fenced back yard, 2 water heaters... this home has it all!