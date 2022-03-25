STUNNING 2 STORY HOME! Impeccably maintained, this 4 BEDROOM, 3.5 BATH home is located in desirable Braeland Meadows subdivision. Situated on 0.89 acre lot, this property is centrally located between Abingdon and Bristol and minutes from I-81. The custom, eat-in kitchen features granite counter-tops with tile backsplash, center island for food prep, SS appliances, cherry cabinetry, recessed lighting and tile flooring. The focal point of the interior is the 18 foot floor to ceiling stone, gas log fireplace in the GR. The main level also features an oversized bedroom with tray ceiling & NEW ceiling fan, private en-suite bath with marble top vanities, jetted tub and a glass/tiled shower. There's an adjoining sitting room/study with vaulted ceiling, which could be a home office. The 2nd level has the perfect guest bedroom suite with a private adjoining bath, 2 additional spacious bedrooms and 3rd full bath. Step downstairs to a finished basement with both a den/media room and rec room.
4 Bedroom Home in Bristol - $529,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tri-Cities Christian Academy Principal Jeff Hawkins can’t help but get fired up when talking about the school’s future.
There are many things that Rick Boyd will miss when it comes to coaching wrestling at Rural Retreat High School and chief among them are those times when one of his grapplers achieved the ultimate victory.
Like many of the nation’s employers during the pandemic, a Tri-Cities employer is set to vacate its Sullivan County office after the COVID-19 …
“ It was a well-played game by both teams,” Abingdon coach Mark Francisco said. “It was a nice battle. Obviously, Coach [Doc] Adams does a tremendous job with his program, he has a talented group that I expect to have another great season.”
Katy Brown came to Barter Theatre as an intern for three months in the summer of 1998.
PREP ROUNDUP: Abby Haga and Nikki Duncan (Tennessee High), Zach Hertig (Lebanon), Abby Lacey (Sullivan East), Addison Toney (Rye Cove), Eli McCoy (Eastside), Cami Debusk (Northwood) among Tuesday's stars
Abby Haga and Nikki Duncan connected for home runs as Tennessee High’s softball team earned an impressive 14-4 road win over the Unicoi County…
As the injuries mounted and her playing time dwindled, many people in Macie Culbertson’s predicament would have perhaps called it quits or entered the ever-crowded transfer portal.
More than half of the region’s residents remain unvaccinated against the novel coronavirus — ranking the region last in the U.S. and well belo…
A 20-year-old Saltville man died Friday following a car wreck in Washington County, Virginia Wednesday.
BRISTOL, Tenn. – The Bristol Tennessee School Board presented the Bristol Tennessee City Council with plans to renovate part of Tennessee High…