4 Bedroom Home in Bristol - $529,900

STUNNING 2 STORY HOME! Impeccably maintained, this 4 BEDROOM, 3.5 BATH home is located in desirable Braeland Meadows subdivision. Situated on 0.89 acre lot, this property is centrally located between Abingdon and Bristol and minutes from I-81. The custom, eat-in kitchen features granite counter-tops with tile backsplash, center island for food prep, SS appliances, cherry cabinetry, recessed lighting and tile flooring. The focal point of the interior is the 18 foot floor to ceiling stone, gas log fireplace in the GR. The main level also features an oversized bedroom with tray ceiling & NEW ceiling fan, private en-suite bath with marble top vanities, jetted tub and a glass/tiled shower. There's an adjoining sitting room/study with vaulted ceiling, which could be a home office. The 2nd level has the perfect guest bedroom suite with a private adjoining bath, 2 additional spacious bedrooms and 3rd full bath. Step downstairs to a finished basement with both a den/media room and rec room. This home has exceptional storage in both the unfinished section of the walkout basement, attic area (pull down stairs) and garage. RECENT UPDATES: INTERIOR - ''professionally painted'' (except garage) with Benjamin Moore paint on the walls & ceilings with high gloss trim; installed new blinds in some rooms; replaced all outlets; new toilets in both upstairs baths; 2 new ceiling fans; new tile flooring, doors and molding in basement rec room; installed HVAC vents and finished walls in basement den; replaced exterior doors and added window molding in unfinished section of basement. EXTERIOR - extensive landscaping in yard (rock added, removed mulch, sowed grass); painted back deck and railings; and cleaned siding & roof. ADDITIONAL FEATURES: Pex plumbing with manifold system, radon mitigation system, central vacuum system, ''glass break'' security system, upgraded sewage disposal system for 4 bedroom home, Andersen tilt windows, HW flooring on main level (except kitchen, laundry and baths)