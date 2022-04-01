STUNNING 2 STORY HOME! Impeccably maintained, this 4 BEDROOM, 3.5 BATH home is located in desirable Braeland Meadows subdivision. Situated on 0.89 acre lot, this property is centrally located between Abingdon and Bristol and minutes from I-81. The custom, eat-in kitchen features granite counter-tops with tile backsplash, center island for food prep, SS appliances, cherry cabinetry, recessed lighting and tile flooring. The focal point of the interior is the 18 foot floor to ceiling stone, gas log fireplace in the GR. The main level also features an oversized bedroom with tray ceiling & NEW ceiling fan, private en-suite bath with marble top vanities, jetted tub and a glass/tiled shower. There's an adjoining sitting room/study with vaulted ceiling, which could be a home office. The 2nd level has the perfect guest bedroom suite with a private adjoining bath, 2 additional spacious bedrooms and 3rd full bath. Step downstairs to a finished basement with both a den/media room and rec room.
4 Bedroom Home in Bristol - $514,500
