 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Bristol - $514,500

4 Bedroom Home in Bristol - $514,500

STUNNING 2 STORY HOME! Impeccably maintained, this 4 BEDROOM, 3.5 BATH home is located in desirable Braeland Meadows subdivision. Situated on 0.89 acre lot, this property is centrally located between Abingdon and Bristol and minutes from I-81. The custom, eat-in kitchen features granite counter-tops with tile backsplash, center island for food prep, SS appliances, cherry cabinetry, recessed lighting and tile flooring. The focal point of the interior is the 18 foot floor to ceiling stone, gas log fireplace in the GR. The main level also features an oversized bedroom with tray ceiling & NEW ceiling fan, private en-suite bath with marble top vanities, jetted tub and a glass/tiled shower. There's an adjoining sitting room/study with vaulted ceiling, which could be a home office. The 2nd level has the perfect guest bedroom suite with a private adjoining bath, 2 additional spacious bedrooms and 3rd full bath. Step downstairs to a finished basement with both a den/media room and rec room.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

A town in peril: Future of Pound, Virginia, in doubt

A town in peril: Future of Pound, Virginia, in doubt

Pound Town Council member Leabern Kennedy recalls a time when her hometown was much different than it is today. “I can remember going through town and you couldn’t find a parking spot,” Kennedy said. Now the Southwest Virginia town is on the brink of nonexistence.

McClung misses 2nd straight game

McClung misses 2nd straight game

Mac McClung missed his second straight game on Monday night for the South Bay Lakers of the NBA’s G League due to concussion protocols.

PREP ROUNDUP: Richlands wins

PREP ROUNDUP: Richlands wins

Gavin Cox homered and Colin Richardson went 3-for-3 as the Richlands Blue Tornado topped Lebanon, 9-3, for a non-district baseball win on Frid…

History With Hayes

History With Hayes

Members of Tennessee High’s baseball team gathered around head coach Russ Basham on that May afternoon in 1967 at J. Fred Johnson Stadium with feelings ranging from frustration to anger to self-doubt.

Prep Roundup for March 28

Prep Roundup for March 28

Anna Hagy hit a two-run homer in the first inning and that set the tone as the Marion Scarlet Hurricanes hammered Smyth County rival Chilhowie…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts