4 Bedroom Home in Bristol - $500,000

****Back on the market due to no fault of the sellers. Buyers loss is your gain****Walk throughout this spacious and classic home where modern amenities abound. Unequivocally well- suited for entertaining and family gatherings with its large eat- in kitchen, keeping room, and open design. Let your guests spill out into the private backyard oasis, featuring an inground pool, pool house, two waterslides , hot tub and kiddie pool. The large covered deck offers gorgeous mountain views. The highlight of this main- level living home is a more than generous master suite with an en suite bathroom that feels like a day at the spa along with a private balcony. An additional master suite with jet tub along with two other bedrooms complete the upstairs. The walkout basement on the lower level offers a recreation room, den, full bathroom and second garage. Just minutes from from The Pinnacle & future Casino. Be sure to schedule your appointment before it's gone. All information taken from sellers & CRS Data deemed reliable. Buyer/buyers agent to verify all information. Seller is owner/agent. Ask your agent for a list of recent upgrades. Schedule all appointments through Showingtime.