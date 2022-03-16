4 Bedroom Home in Bristol - $479,900

Gentleman's Farm and Farmhouse resting on 17+ acres of beautiful land in Southwest Virginia; conveniently adjacent to Sugar Hollow Park and Target Shopping Center. Unique Mid-Atlantic Farm has endless opportunities especially for those looking to restore a beautiful 1900s home. Close proximity to Premier Golf Courses, Tons of outdoor recreation and Minutes to the future Hard Rock Hotel and Casino. Excellent location off Exit 7 with Interstate Visibility for Commercial Interests. Spacious Early 1900s home with over 2,600 sqft of finished living space. 3rd Level Attic is partially floored with tall ceilings, windows & great for storage along with a full unfinished basement. Newer architectural shingled roof, soaring 10-foot ceilings throughout, beautiful hardwood flooring and large rooms. Small cottage (1191 sqft w/basement) sits at other side of the property. The Preston Estate is being sold ''As Is''. (All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed Buyer/Buyers agent must verify information taken by tax records.)