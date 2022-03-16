Gentleman's Farm and Farmhouse resting on 17+ acres of beautiful land in Southwest Virginia; conveniently adjacent to Sugar Hollow Park and Target Shopping Center. Unique Mid-Atlantic Farm has endless opportunities especially for those looking to restore a beautiful 1900s home. Close proximity to Premier Golf Courses, Tons of outdoor recreation and Minutes to the future Hard Rock Hotel and Casino. Excellent location off Exit 7 with Interstate Visibility for Commercial Interests. Spacious Early 1900s home with over 2,600 sqft of finished living space. 3rd Level Attic is partially floored with tall ceilings, windows & great for storage along with a full unfinished basement. Newer architectural shingled roof, soaring 10-foot ceilings throughout, beautiful hardwood flooring and large rooms. Small cottage (1191 sqft w/basement) sits at other side of the property. The Preston Estate is being sold ''As Is''. (All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed Buyer/Buyers agent must verify information taken by tax records.)
4 Bedroom Home in Bristol - $479,900
On Thursday, the up-and-coming Maryville, Tennessee-based Asia Cafe Xpress broke ground on its Bristol, Tennessee location being constructed at 950 Volunteer Parkway, next to Pal’s.
Sitting in the passenger seat with coach Misty Davis Miller as they drove to the doctor’s office on Tuesday morning, Honaker High School senior Kylie Vance let it be known that whatever the diagnosis was regarding the hurt knee she was getting examined that it would not be a season-ending injury.
A Tazewell County teacher is facing 176 felony charges after being indicted by a Tazewell County grand jury Tuesday.
VHSL GIRLS HOOPS: Former Southwest District member Carroll County goes for Class 3 state title Thursday in first trip to finals
They have wins over Marion and Abingdon. They are led by a sensational sophomore guard who is part of the rich basketball heritage of the Ervin family of Scott County. Carroll County goes for the gold.
Did Wise County Central coach Robin Dotson envision that Emmah McAmis would make such an immediate impact for his team this season that she would quickly become one of Southwest Virginia’s most dynamic girls basketball players?
PREP BASKETBALL: FAMILY TIES; After watching family win title at Union, Wise County Central freshman Jordan wants one of her own
Wise County Central freshman Abbie Jordan wants a state championship of her own after her brother, father and uncle all won a boys title last season at Union. Jordan and the Warriors meet Luray in the Class 2 state title game on Saturday in Richmond.
KINGSPORT, Tenn. — Dr. Cheryl Stanski didn’t set out to be a pioneer but, as one of this region’s first female surgeons, she quickly developed…
John Battle High School freshman Evan Hankins has committed to continuing his baseball career at the University of Tennessee as he revealed his choice on his social media accounts on Monday night.
A sinkhole on the 30-yard line of Tennessee High School’s football stadium caused a soccer game to be rescheduled.