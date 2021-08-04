4 Bedroom Home in Bristol - $475,000

Looking for luxury? Don't look any further. Check out this custom built one owner home in the heart of Bristol. Boasting almost 5000+ Sqft of finished living space over three levels; this 4 bed 4.5 bath home is equipped with quality construction featuring brick exterior, hardwood floors, granite & tile countertops, huge bedroom sizes, walk in closet, two car garage, plus so much more. Offering main level living, this home has a master bedroom on the main level along with laundry, great room, kitchen, piano room, dining room, sitting room, plus a private office all on one level. In addition to that, you'll also have a walk out finished basement steps away from the workshop and also equipped with a wet bar, full bathroom, fireplace, and perfect area for the billiard table. Situated on an acre in the woods, this property offers complete seclusion paired with great views while still providing a convenient location less than 5 minutes away from downtown. This is the first time this property has ever gone up for sale, and it is certainly a rare opportunity to be able to purchase this amount of house in this location for only $475k. Call today to schedule your showing! All information contained herein is collected from home owner, tax records, and other third party sources and is subject to buyer or buyers agent verification.