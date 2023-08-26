Welcome to the first Solar Smart Home Technology Community in the Tri-Cities! This lovely 4 bedroom, 4 bathroom home is located in Bristol VA, close to everything the area has to offer. The home features a spacious living area with engineered hardwood flooring, a cozy gas log fireplace, a beautiful kitchen with modern appliances and granite counter tops. Some of the other features of the home include smart home technology, spray on insulation, tankless water heater, LP smart siding, gas option for all appliances, zoned HVAC, soft close cabinets, and custom closet kits. The garage and paved parking allows for multiple vehicles. Relax on the well maintained back patio. This house is a MUST SEE! Do not miss out on this opportunity to make this house your home! All information pulled from public records. Buyers and buyers agent to confirm all information in this listing. Subject to E & O.
4 Bedroom Home in Bristol - $420,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Who are the favorites to finish on top on the high school football fields? Check out the predictions from the Bristol Herald Courier sports staff.
NBA: After magical 2022-23 season, Mac McClung will begin third year as a pro with Orlando Magic per report
Mac McClung had a magical 2022-23 season.
NORTON, Va. – Drew Culbertson was relegated to watching from the press box on Friday night as J.I. Burton High School’s football squad compete…
Hogoheegee District Preseason Coaches Poll
Aidan Lowe has a lengthy highlight reel, an array of accolades and is the only dude in far Southwest Virginia who can say he once scored eight…