 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Bristol - $420,000

4 Bedroom Home in Bristol - $420,000

4 Bedroom Home in Bristol - $420,000

Have you ever wanted to live in a large family home, in a neighborhood that came straight off of a movie set? Well, this is the one for you! This house features an open concept kitchen and dining that looks into the living space. The master is located on the main floor with a huge walk-in closet and en suite. The other 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths are all located on the second floor, each having it's own walk-in closet. The third floor is the perfect bonus space that can be used for an office, playroom, music room, or guest space. This home also features many other great areas including a large front porch, powder room, laundry room with shelving system and utility sink, mud room, 2 car garage, brick patio, and tons of storage! You don't want to miss out on this one! Book your private showing today before it's gone!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

PREP FOOTBALL: PREP FOOTBALL PREDICTIONS
Sports News

PREP FOOTBALL: PREP FOOTBALL PREDICTIONS

  • Updated

Sixteen games, 15 tonight and one on Saturday, will be played across far Southwest Virginia in high school football. Who wins? Check out the predictions from the staff at the Bristol Heral Courier. 

+5
PREP FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Virginia High is 4-0 for first time since '88; Freshmen QBs star for Ridgeview, Tazewell; Holston, Patrick Henry tune up for showdown with wins; Collins-to-Gray connection leads Eastside; Castlewood's Taylor rushes for 285
Sports News

PREP FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Virginia High is 4-0 for first time since '88; Freshmen QBs star for Ridgeview, Tazewell; Holston, Patrick Henry tune up for showdown with wins; Collins-to-Gray connection leads Eastside; Castlewood's Taylor rushes for 285

Ajaani Delaney (Virginia High), Caleb Casey (Holston), Jordan Gray (Eastside), Landen Taylor (Castlewood), Ryan O'Quinn (Ridgeview), Carson Jenkins (Gate City), Cody Pruitt (Patrick Henry), Nate Stephens (Elizabethton), Carter Creasy (Tazewell), Ryan Horne (Twin Springs), Ethan Bergeron (West Ridge) among Friday's stars. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts