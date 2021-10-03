Have you ever wanted to live in a large family home, in a neighborhood that came straight off of a movie set? Well, this is the one for you! This house features an open concept kitchen and dining that looks into the living space. The master is located on the main floor with a huge walk-in closet and en suite. The other 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths are all located on the second floor, each having it's own walk-in closet. The third floor is the perfect bonus space that can be used for an office, playroom, music room, or guest space. This home also features many other great areas including a large front porch, powder room, laundry room with shelving system and utility sink, mud room, 2 car garage, brick patio, and tons of storage! You don't want to miss out on this one! Book your private showing today before it's gone!
4 Bedroom Home in Bristol - $420,000
