Welcome to the first Solar Smart Home Technology Community in the Tri-Cities! This lovely 4 bedroom, 4 bathroom home is located in Bristol VA, close to everything the area has to offer. The home features a spacious living area with engineered hardwood flooring, a cozy gas log fireplace, a beautiful kitchen with modern appliances and granite counter tops. Some of the other features of the home include smart home technology, spray on insulation, tankless water heater, LP smart siding, gas option for all appliances, zoned HVAC, soft close cabinets, and custom closet kits. The garage and paved parking allows for multiple vehicles. Relax on the well maintained back patio. This house is a MUST SEE! Do not miss out on this opportunity to make this house your home! All information pulled from public records. Buyers and buyers agent to confirm all information in this listing. Subject to E & O.