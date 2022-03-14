 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Bristol - $399,985

Looking for an upscale home in a great location? This home has it all! So many great features in this home including but not limited to hardwood floors, newer paint throughout, and master on the main. Spacious kitchen with a butlers pantry, a big fenced in backyard. vaulted ceilings, gas log fireplace, tile shower and custom closets in the master. Sunroom has lots of light and a view of the back yard. Bristol,VA address, but Abingdon School District.

