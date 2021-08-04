STILL ACCEPTING OFFERS Country living with all the conveniences of town. Feel the refreshing breeze on the back porch, while enjoying the wildlife with a picturesque view of the shade trees, fruit trees, berry bushes and abundance of flowers or the mountain view from the front porch high atop the hill. This 4 bedroom brick home has 2 full baths, 2 half baths and all new double pane insulated Peachtree windows. The main level features hickory and flagstone flooring, a 2 car garage, the kitchen, a breakfast nook, formal dining room, formal living room, a laundry room, half bath and a den with a fireplace insert to augment the electric heat keeping the main living areas cozy on those cold winter days. Upstairs you will find a master bedroom with a full bath and walk-in closet, 3 more bedrooms and another full bath. The finished walk-out basement includes a kitchenette, den with fireplace, half bath, and lots of storage. The 40x40 shop with a tall garage door is large enough for 4 cars or a motorhome including RV hookups so campers are welcome. The unfinished 2nd floor has shelving for lots of storage. There is also an attached shed for farm equipment storage. The rear of the garage has a food prep area and 2 bathrooms with showers for campers. All of this setting on a beautiful mowed, completely fenced 10.5 acre lot less than 10 minutes from town, the hospital, and the Pinnacle. The possibilities are endless
4 Bedroom Home in Bristol - $385,000
