Country living with all the conveniences of town. Feel the refreshing breeze on the back porch, while enjoying the wildlife with a picturesque view of the shade trees, fruit trees, berry bushes and abundance of flowers or the mountain view from the front porch high atop the hill. This 4 bedroom brick home has 2 full baths, 2 half baths and all new double pane insulated Peachtree windows. The main level features hickory and flagstone flooring, a 2 car garage, the kitchen, a breakfast nook, formal dining room, formal living room, a laundry room, half bath and a den with a fireplace insert to augment the electric heat keeping the main living areas cozy on those cold winter days. Upstairs you will find a master bedroom with a full bath and walk-in closet, 3 more bedrooms and another full bath. The finished walk-out basement includes a kitchenette, den with fireplace, half bath, and lots of storage. The 40x40 shop with a tall garage door is large enough for 4 cars or a motorhome including RV hookups so campers are welcome. The unfinished 2nd floor has shelving for lots of storage. There is also an attached shed for farm equipment storage. The rear of the garage has a food prep area and 2 bathrooms with showers for campers. All of this setting on a beautiful mowed, completely fenced 10.5 acre lot less than 10 minutes from town, the hospital, and the Pinnacle. The possibilities are endless
4 Bedroom Home in Bristol - $385,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
This past summer, I was sitting in the Bojangles restaurant on the Volunteer Parkway when none other than Shamas Dougherty walked in. Yes, the…
LeBron James and Russell Westbrook were on one side. Kevin Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving sat on the other. Safe to say there won’t be a better collection of benchwarmers in an NBA game this season.
PREP FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Virginia High is 4-0 for first time since '88; Freshmen QBs star for Ridgeview, Tazewell; Holston, Patrick Henry tune up for showdown with wins; Collins-to-Gray connection leads Eastside; Castlewood's Taylor rushes for 285
Ajaani Delaney (Virginia High), Caleb Casey (Holston), Jordan Gray (Eastside), Landen Taylor (Castlewood), Ryan O'Quinn (Ridgeview), Carson Jenkins (Gate City), Cody Pruitt (Patrick Henry), Nate Stephens (Elizabethton), Carter Creasy (Tazewell), Ryan Horne (Twin Springs), Ethan Bergeron (West Ridge) among Friday's stars.
When it comes to the finer points of coaching, Steve Wright has always had the right stuff.
Maci Ratliff, of Bristol, Virginia, captured the title of Miss Teen Spectacular America 2021 Sunday, Sept. 12, in Kingsport, Tennessee.
- Updated
BRISTOL, Va. — Bristol, Virginia leaders said Friday they will have no further comment regarding the city landfill for the foreseeable future …
- Updated
After 20 years as the head wrestling coach at Abingdon High School, Clayton Scott has stepped down from the position.
Three Marion men are facing federal drug and conspiracy charges following months of investigation into the distribution of fake painkillers containing fentanyl, according to court documents.
A detective with the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office has died as a result of complications from COVID-19 — becoming the second SCSO officer to die from the virus in a little more than a month.
- Updated
The only creature more elusive than Chase Lewis on Friday night was a rabbit that ran out on the field.