This 1918 historic Craftsman home with detached brick garage, is located on a much coveted, charming divided lane tree-lined street. It has been completely refurbished maintaining its tremendous character throughout with original wood floors, built in cupboards, large open rooms on the ground floor with several receptions,half bath, new kitchen, large dining room, breakfast & garden room overlooking the patio & stone terraced back yard, perfect for a swimming pool on the upper level! The bathrooms are newly developed to the highest standard, both with tubs (jacuzzi ensuite to the master) & walk-in showers. The second floor, notable for same height ceilings as the ground floor, opens to a large hallway with washer & dryer closet, large main bathroom, hall closet, 4 sizable double bedrooms, three with walk-in closets and one with half bath. And of course a huge front porch to enjoy your morning coffee or evening glass of wine on the patio in this very peaceful location. Schools nearby
4 Bedroom Home in Bristol - $355,000
