 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Bristol - $349,000

4 Bedroom Home in Bristol - $349,000

4 Bedroom Home in Bristol - $349,000

A charming colonial home updated with an old-world feeling. This home is spacious with plenty of living space spread over two levels. This 4 bedroom home features 3 full baths, a sunroom, and a sleeping porch. All bedrooms are on the 2nd level. This home offers a dual-zone HVAC system with natural gas. Gas logs are found in the main living room on the first floor. There is a shared paved driveway leading to a 1 car car-port. Enjoy the green space on the side and rear of the home. This home is located in a convenient area on a unique 3 home block. Enjoy the downtown shopping and dining along with the growing selection of area attractions. Major interstates are easily accessible.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts