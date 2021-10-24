4 Bedroom Home in Bristol - $349,000

A charming colonial home updated with an old-world feeling. This home is spacious with plenty of living space spread over two levels. This 4 bedroom home features 3 full baths, a sunroom, and a sleeping porch. All bedrooms are on the 2nd level. This home offers a dual-zone HVAC system with natural gas. Gas logs are found in the main living room on the first floor. There is a shared paved driveway leading to a 1 car car-port. Enjoy the green space on the side and rear of the home. This home is located in a convenient area on a unique 3 home block. Enjoy the downtown shopping and dining along with the growing selection of area attractions. Major interstates are easily accessible.