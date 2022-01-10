 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Bristol - $349,000

4 Bedroom Home in Bristol - $349,000

4 Bedroom Home in Bristol - $349,000

Location, location, location... this brick home is located on one of the charming historical streets in Bristol, VA making it convenient to all your needs. Built in 1945, lovingly restored to accentuate its original character with a few modern touches. You will find 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths and over 3000 total sqft. Generous rooms with original oak flooring can be found throughout the home. The first floor offers some open feel between the living, dining and kitchen areas. This Beauty also has a main level master bedroom, an ensuite and 2 closets, one a walk-in closet with laundry hookup. Upstairs are 2 spacious bedrooms and a full bath with a mix of classic and modern touches. The basement offers a great flex space that can function as an oversized bedroom with a lounging area/study nook or whatever may fit your family's needs/wants...a den for the teenagers, man cave, kids play area, work-out space. office, crafts...etc.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

LOCALS IN THE PROS: Back with the Bulls; McClung returns to Chicago Bulls after one-game stint in G League
Sports News

LOCALS IN THE PROS: Back with the Bulls; McClung returns to Chicago Bulls after one-game stint in G League

  • Updated

The parent club of the G League’s Windy City Bulls recalled Mac McClung on Thursday as the whirlwind rookie season continues for the former Gate City High School star. The Eastern Conference-leading Chicago Bulls added him back to their roster on the same day the 6-foot-2 guard turned 23 and he’ll be in uniform tonight when they host the Washington Wizards.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts