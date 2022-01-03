4 Bedroom Home in Bristol - $349,000

Location, location, location... this brick home is located on one of the charming historical streets in Bristol, VA. Built in 1945, lovingly restored to accentuate its original character with a few modern touches. You will find 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths and over 3700 total sqft. Generous rooms can be found throughout the home. The first floor offers some open feel between the living, dining and kitchen areas. This Beauty also has a main level master bedroom, an ensuite and a walk-in closet with laundry hookup. Upstairs are 2 spacious bedrooms with original hardwood floors and a full bath with a mix of classic and modern touches. The basement offers an area that can function as an oversized bedroom with a lounging area/study nook or whatever may fit your family's needs/wants...a den for the teenagers, man cave, kids play area, work-out space. office, crafts...etc. Here are a few of the updates: NEW HVAC for second level and a NEW heat pump for main level & basement as well as a newer gas furnace, NEW sheetrock, refinished floors throughout, updated wiring, updated plumbing, remodeled kitchen (top to bottom including new S/S appliances). Both bathrooms have been remodeled from the studs out and finished with a touch of elegant flair to the design. The exterior of the home (brick) was painted a clean and modern color with the trim being painted a complimentary urban brown! The new landscaping was also a big part of bringing life back to this grand lady. You will find from the selection of the new plants to the new hardscape, as well as the charming interior creates a strong temptation to fall in love with 601 Lawrence Ave. Call and book your appointment today! Ask your Agent for a list of improvements attached under docs.