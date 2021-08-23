One of the best options to hit the market this year...it's a must see! This home offers 4 bedrooms & 3 baths. Upon pulling in the driveway you are instantly impressed with the curb appeal this home displays. Making your way inside you won't be disappointed as every room in the house has been updated. Highlighted by a big master with a tiled shower. The big garage and finished basement are a bonus. The large living room with gas fireplace, eat in kitchen and laundry on the main level are a must see along with a formal dining area and so much more. All this plus an awesome location in one of the best neighborhoods Bristol has to offer.
4 Bedroom Home in Bristol - $319,000
Musician Jason Isbell will not be performing at this year's Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion, he said Wednesday on social media.
PREP ROUNDUP: Wise Central, Union, Rural Retreat, Virginia High, George Wythe, Marion, Holston win VHSL Benefit Games; Tennessee High gets girls soccer win
Braeden Church (Wise Central), Malachi Jenkins (Union), Gatlin Hight (Rural Retreat), Brody Jones (Virginia High), Luke Jollay (George Wythe) among Friday night's stars.
Steve Spurrier (Science Hill) opens restaurant in Gainesville where one of main courses is the "Emory & Henry"
Main courses include the Ike Hillard Catch of the Day, the Tomahawk Porkchop and the Emory & Henry.
New COVID-19 cases rose more than 400% across Southwest Virginia over the past four weeks as the region’s vaccination rates lag well behind state and national averages.
Two longtime members of the Bristol Tennessee Police Department have been promoted to the rank of major, overseeing operations and administration within the agency.
Grammy Award-winning singer Jason Isbell pulled out of the lineup of the Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion on Wednesday after festival organi…
Nearly every locality in Virginia has substantial to high rates of coronavirus transmission, turning the commonwealth into a majority-red state when it comes to levels of community spread.
Washington County Schools Superintendent Brian Ratliff is now slated to compile a list of suggestions to help board members avoid any conflicts of interest before elections in November.
Jamie Gray, 40, started two machine tools programs at Sullivan East High School in 2019. In spring 2021, his students and Sullivan’s other CTE programs earned 13 first-, second- and third-place medals in the statewide level of SkillsUSA, a technical education program competition.
ABINGDON, Va. — Abingdon Town Council is now considering whether to allow alcohol to be served outside and carried away on open streets.