4 Bedroom Home in Bristol - $299,985

You are going to love this updated Craftsman home in the heart of Bristol VA. This gorgeous home has all the work done for you with updated plumbing, electrical, and windows. This home has a great floor plan with beautiful hardwood floors and offers 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, and over 2500 sq ft of living space. This home is full of charm with its high ceilings, built-in details, and modern updates. This home offers main level living with the primary suite and laundry on the one level. All the baths and kitchen have been updated as well. You will love the covered front porch as well as the nice deck overlooking the fenced back yard. There is terrific storage in the unfinished basement. Sited on a corner lot in an ultra-convenient location just seconds to schools, downtown, shopping, and dining. This home is turnkey and move-in ready. Check it out today before it is gone. Buyer/Buyer's agent to verify all information.