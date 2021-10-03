You are going to love this updated Craftsman home in the heart of Bristol VA. This gorgeous home has all the work done for you with updated plumbing, electrical, and windows. This home has a great floor plan with beautiful hardwood floors and offers 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, and over 2500 sq ft of living space. This home is full of charm with its high ceilings, built-in details, and modern updates. This home offers main level living with the primary suite and laundry on the one level. All the baths and kitchen have been updated as well. You will love the covered front porch as well as the nice deck overlooking the fenced back yard. There is terrific storage in the unfinished basement. Sited on a corner lot in an ultra-convenient location just seconds to schools, downtown, shopping, and dining. This home is turnkey and move-in ready. Check it out today before it is gone. Buyer/Buyer's agent to verify all information.
4 Bedroom Home in Bristol - $299,985
Related to this story
Most Popular
Mac McClung rewrote the VHSL record book and won a state championship at Gate City High School.
Cade Leonard viewed his late father, Trea, as his first “superhero.”
"Not many people thought we would have a team to start off but we ended up having one and now we are rolling," junior fullback/linebacker Matthew Lester said.
A detective with the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office has died as a result of complications from COVID-19 — becoming the second SCSO officer to die from the virus in a little more than a month.
- Updated
BRISTOL, Tenn. — Rows of cornstalks basked in the midst of a glowing morning sun. Nestled in a crib of chocolate brown soil, they wriggled in …
- Updated
Sixteen games, 15 tonight and one on Saturday, will be played across far Southwest Virginia in high school football. Who wins? Check out the predictions from the staff at the Bristol Heral Courier.
PREP FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Virginia High is 4-0 for first time since '88; Freshmen QBs star for Ridgeview, Tazewell; Holston, Patrick Henry tune up for showdown with wins; Collins-to-Gray connection leads Eastside; Castlewood's Taylor rushes for 285
Ajaani Delaney (Virginia High), Caleb Casey (Holston), Jordan Gray (Eastside), Landen Taylor (Castlewood), Ryan O'Quinn (Ridgeview), Carson Jenkins (Gate City), Cody Pruitt (Patrick Henry), Nate Stephens (Elizabethton), Carter Creasy (Tazewell), Ryan Horne (Twin Springs), Ethan Bergeron (West Ridge) among Friday's stars.
A 10-year-old Suffolk girl who died of COVID had been assigned at school to walk with sick students to nurse's office
- Updated
A Suffolk child who died of COVID served as class "nurse," her mother wrote, walking all the sick children to the clinic.
- Updated
BRISTOL, Va. — With less than one month remaining before his new Texas Roadhouse opens, managing partner Craig Phelps balances working with co…
- Updated
As frustration continues over people who refuse to get the free COVID-19 vaccine, Gov. Ralph Northam issued strong words on Monday and suggested they think about their obituaries.