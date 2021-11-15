 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Bristol - $299,900

What is this? One level living you say? Welcome home. This sprawling ranch in a cul-de-sac offers 3 bedrooms on the main level, 2 full baths, Landry room, open kitchen and living room with a seperate dining room. Now thats not all.. There is an additional room int the basement that can be used as a bedroom or an office, and a spacious living room with a full bathroom. Plenty of storage! Have you seen the yard? This home sits on almost a half acre lot +-. There is a new roof that is going to be installed soon. Buyer and buyers agents to verify all information given, some information taken from 3rd party sources.

