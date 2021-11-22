 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Bristol - $289,900

4 Bedroom Home in Bristol - $289,900

  • Updated
4 Bedroom Home in Bristol - $289,900

What is this? One level living you say? Welcome home. This sprawling ranch in a cul-de-sac offers 3 bedrooms on the main level, 2 full baths, Landry room, open kitchen and living room with a seperate dining room. Now thats not all.. There is an additional room int the basement that can be used as a bedroom or an office, and a spacious living room with a full bathroom. Plenty of storage! Have you seen the yard? This home sits on almost a half acre lot +-. There is a new roof that is going to be installed soon. Buyer and buyers agents to verify all information given, some information taken from 3rd party sources.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

PREP FOOTBALL: Prep Football Predictions
Sports News

PREP FOOTBALL: Prep Football Predictions

  • Updated

Six high school football teams involving 10 local teams will kick off tonight and Saturday across the region. Check out how the prognosticators at the Bristol Herald Courier expects the games to go. 

AEP Appalachian Power announces rate increase
Local News

AEP Appalachian Power announces rate increase

Kingsport Power, doing business in Tennessee as AEP Appalachian Power, this week filed an application with the Tennessee Public Utility Commission (TPUC) that would raise residential customer rates by approximately 6.8% and provide customers with new options and benefits.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts