Check out the Home!!!! One Level Living!! Has just been remodel thru out, it has a large master suite with matching bathroom with 2 walk in closet, Large front deck, this is a must see!! This home has an open floor plan and handicapped / wheelchair accessible.Buyers and Buyers agents to verify all information given, some info taken from 3rd Party Sources that may not be deemed reliable but not guaranteed.
4 Bedroom Home in Bristol - $289,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Freshman Ryan O’Quinn launched his high school career by throwing three touchdown passes and also rushing for a score as Ridgeview rolled to a 41-6 season-opening victory over the J.I. Burton Raiders on Thursday night at Lawson-Fitchko Stadium.
- Updated
Check out the predictions for 13 high school football games slated to be held across far Southwest Virginia and Northeast Tennessee tonight and Saturday.
Connor Beeson and J-Kwon McFail give Patrick Henry a potent one-two punch at both running back and in the defensive secondary as the Rebels aim for an eighth straight winning season.
Authorities in Bristol are investigating after offensive graffiti was discovered in picnic areas at Sugar Hollow Park.
The weekend was a deadly one on the region’s highways -- with four fatalities in Southwest Virginia and one in Sullivan County, Tennessee.
Tim Johnson is in his third season as the head football coach at Northwood High School, but he has a lifetime of experience in the game.
BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — A Sullivan County Sheriff's Office deputy died Tuesday evening following a battle with COVID-19.
Grundy High School junior Logan Looney is a man of many talents and few words.
- Updated
Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion does not proceed without considerable challenges, primarily from the pandemic. As of Tuesday morning, five acts have withdrawn from the festival.
PREP ROUNDUP: Gage Quina (Holston), Ethan Mullins (Wise Central), Tyler Sanches (North Greene), Kaiden Atkinson (Rural Retreat) among Friday's standouts
Chris Akers (Holston), Michael Crist (Radford), Eric Tilson (North Greene), Brett McPherson (Cumberland Gap) win new games at new places as head coaches on Friday night.