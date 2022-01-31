 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Bristol - $279,900

Great neighborhood in Bristol VA! This home offers 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, gas furnace with electric air, fresh paint inside and out, gas water heater, hardwood floors, tile floors and laminate flooring. Kitchen has been updated with Kraftmaid cabinets, granite counters, heating system 2 years old, bathrooms updated, replacement windows, new gas fireplace, large gently rolling lot, 27' ft round above ground pool with deck. Outbuilding with solar lighting, 100 ft dog run. Fenced back yard with privacy fencing. With an acceptable offer sellers with supply a 1yr home warranty! Owner Agents!

