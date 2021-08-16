4 Bedroom Home in Bristol - $259,900

A must see!! One of Bristol's most sought after neighborhoods. In the heart of Bristol, this 4 bedroom 3 bath pool home has it all. With nearly 2,800 square feet of finished living space there is plenty of room to spread out. The entire house has been remodeled and freshly painted. This home features beautiful, refinished hardwood floors, featured walls, new thermal windows, newer appliances, hot water heater, new galvanized metal roof with a 30yr warranty, new waterlines going to the road, also new railings on deck and an all new front porch. If you love the outdoors you will love the enormous decks, almost 1300sq ft over looking the above ground pool. The downstairs has endless possibilities, it could easily be a Mother-in-Law suite or an area for your growing teenagers. You will also find a nice size, built in storage shed with electricity. There is a fabulous, very hard to find, flat yard with just under 1 acre of yard. This home is within walking distance to the Elementary, Middle, and High school and minutes to downtown Bristol VA/TN as well as new shopping and restaurants within a mile. If you are looking for the perfect location and a friendly neighborhood, look no further...you found ''THE ONE''!!Buyers and Buyer's Agents to verify all information. Owner/Agent